Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,235 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Coherent were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COHR. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter valued at about $163,531,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at about $82,481,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,544,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at about $50,578,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at about $42,288,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

COHR opened at $259.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.63. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.58.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

