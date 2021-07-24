Stifel Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,068 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Dillon & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.