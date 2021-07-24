Stifel Financial Corp Makes New $626,000 Investment in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,599 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth about $583,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 103,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other M/I Homes news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $248,832.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $277,763.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,107,905 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHO opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.