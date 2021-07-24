Stifel Financial Corp Invests $608,000 in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $500,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 93.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 51,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FDNI opened at $44.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $57.26.

