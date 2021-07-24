Stifel Financial Corp Has $573,000 Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.24% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000.

NASDAQ FTXO opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $33.64.

