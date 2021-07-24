Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 59,482 Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 59,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $71,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3,408.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares during the period.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,919 shares in the company, valued at $389,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $107,978.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 422,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,444.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,605 shares of company stock valued at $278,268 and sold 104,913 shares valued at $1,052,618. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $8.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

