Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 90.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.5%.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.01. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.06 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%. Analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.