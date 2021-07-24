State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 26,898 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,898 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $25,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

ELS stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $82.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

