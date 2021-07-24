State of Wisconsin Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 425,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $28,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,561 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,058,000 after acquiring an additional 394,121 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,067,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,563,000 after purchasing an additional 369,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

XEL opened at $68.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,090 shares of company stock worth $11,500,784 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

