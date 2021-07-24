State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 8,177 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Roku worth $27,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Roku by 3.0% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 39.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total value of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,691,000.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Insiders sold a total of 346,775 shares of company stock valued at $131,243,151 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $473.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $383.04. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.21 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.30 and a beta of 1.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROKU. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.80.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

