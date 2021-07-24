State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $24.11 Million Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $24,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.05 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.87.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.82.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

