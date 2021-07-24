State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,994 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of AmerisourceBergen worth $25,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC stock opened at $121.31 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $125.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,341 shares of company stock worth $10,768,506 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.