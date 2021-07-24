SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSAAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that SSAB AB will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

