Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 639.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,767 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $160.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

