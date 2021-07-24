Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 52,346 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,346 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $11,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,794,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,956 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 159,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,365 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.44.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $1,456,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,986,011 shares in the company, valued at $581,621,181.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 580,000 shares of company stock worth $38,570,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

