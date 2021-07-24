Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 79.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 128,394 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $221.52 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $129.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.03.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.70) EPS. The Boeing’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.43.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

