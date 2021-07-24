SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 520,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,714,000 after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after buying an additional 82,220 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948,892.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,812,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,740,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $86.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.21 and a one year high of $90.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.22.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

