SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Stock Holdings Increased by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,028,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,410,000 after buying an additional 116,009 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 919.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 362,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 327,075 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 821,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,097,000 after buying an additional 159,318 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,233,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 695,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.10. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $31.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.