Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at $43,077,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 155.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,385,000 after buying an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,873,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 49.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,105,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,803,000 after buying an additional 367,398 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $74.35 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

