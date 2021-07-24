Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,203,000 after acquiring an additional 563,048 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,997,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after buying an additional 3,186,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,490,000 after buying an additional 92,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,686,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,059,000 after purchasing an additional 305,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

CPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

CPB stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.