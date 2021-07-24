Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,536 Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 223.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.11.

CGC opened at $19.62 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.37.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

