South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,514 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPFI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in South Plains Financial by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in South Plains Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 69,745 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in South Plains Financial by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 21,224 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of SPFI stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $423.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

