Sourcerock Group LLC Makes New Investment in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. Select Energy Services makes up about 0.7% of Sourcerock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sourcerock Group LLC owned 0.26% of Select Energy Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $5.63 on Friday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $585.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

