Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 24.77%.

SCKT opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 million, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Socket Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Socket Mobile stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

