Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DDAIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.
Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $88.49 on Thursday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.25.
About Daimler
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
