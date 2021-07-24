Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DDAIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, May 21st. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $88.49 on Thursday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.25.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. Daimler had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $49.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daimler will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

