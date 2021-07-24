Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 4,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 180,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

About Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.