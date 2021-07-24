Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Issues Earnings Results

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $224.59 on Friday. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $138.94 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total transaction of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,671 shares of company stock worth $13,911,318 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

