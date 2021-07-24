Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.26.

NYSE SNAP opened at $77.97 on Thursday. Snap has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $14,937,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,996,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,550,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $2,517,768.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock valued at $261,476,395.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

