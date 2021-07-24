Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Piper Sandler

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised Snap from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.26.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87. Snap has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,840,651.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock worth $261,476,395 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Snap by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,583 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Snap by 10.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,728 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.