Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.26.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of -152.88 and a beta of 1.27. Snap has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $515,033.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,822 shares in the company, valued at $14,840,651.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 15,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $889,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,207,758 shares of company stock valued at $261,476,395 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at $4,835,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Snap by 29.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Snap by 17.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Snap by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Snap by 361.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 239,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 187,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

