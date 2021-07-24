Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.83.

NYSE:SNN opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $34.29 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,815,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,214,000 after buying an additional 531,091 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,081,000 after buying an additional 146,660 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,051,000 after buying an additional 763,198 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,659,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,495,000 after buying an additional 132,695 shares during the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.