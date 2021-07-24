SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Down 4.9%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.76. Approximately 18,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,934,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 6.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $5,175,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 745,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $737,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

