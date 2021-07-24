Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $121.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sleep Number Corporation transformed the mattress industry with the idea that ‘one size does not fit all’ when it comes to sleep. Today, the company is the leader in sleep innovation and was ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction with Mattresses by J.D. Power. Their investments over the past five years have further differentiated their brand and strengthened their three competitive advantages: proprietary innovations that provide meaningful sleep benefits for their customers; ongoing customer relationships that are enabled by their direct-to-consumer business model; and exclusive distribution that is highly productive and fuelled by their mission-driven sales teams. Sleep Number’s business model enables one to stay focused on what is relevant to their customer while building life-long relationships with their brand. Their team of 4,000 brand ambassadors is dedicated to their mission of improving lives by individualizing sleep experiences. They are driven to improve well-being through better quality sleep. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.67. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $42.15 and a 1 year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $36,964,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 91,061 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth about $7,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

