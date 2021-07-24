Skillz Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Skillz in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. lowered their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Skillz stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.32. Skillz has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $46.30. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.29 and a beta of -0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Skillz by 4,564.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

