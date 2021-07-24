Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of SKX opened at $54.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.50.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at $13,739,392.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $488,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,278 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 247,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 35,735.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,729,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15.8% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 81,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

