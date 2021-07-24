SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Shares of SILV opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 11.1% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SilverCrest Metals (SILV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.