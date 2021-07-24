Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

SVM stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.03. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

