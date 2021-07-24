Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Earns Outperform Rating from SVB Leerink

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.70. Silk Road Medical has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $247,471.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,391,886.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,409,509 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

