SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded SIG Combibloc Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

SCBGF opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36. SIG Combibloc Group has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

