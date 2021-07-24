Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Societe Generale

Research analysts at Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

SMMNY stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.