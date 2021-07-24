Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Downgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) to a reduce rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GCTAF. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $31.18 target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale cut Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.80.

Shares of GCTAF opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy accounts for 0.5% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

