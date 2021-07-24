SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIBN. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in SI-BONE by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SI-BONE by 343.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SI-BONE by 263.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $30.31 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $994.53 million, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.87.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIBN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other news, CFO Laura Francis sold 5,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $164,598.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $61,488.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,807 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

