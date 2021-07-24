Shyft Network Price Hits $0.59 on Major Exchanges (SHFT)

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, Shyft Network has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shyft Network has a total market capitalization of $62.11 million and approximately $123,077.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shyft Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001721 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00016504 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $291.95 or 0.00849315 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Shyft Network Coin Profile

SHFT is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,989,841 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shyft Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shyft Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shyft Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

