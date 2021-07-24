Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.50.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In other Shutterstock news, major shareholder Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $4,834,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,198,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,933,063.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,504. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 153.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSTK traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.51. 519,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,759. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.33. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $107.45.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.