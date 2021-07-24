Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,660 ($47.82).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 3,033 ($39.63) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The stock has a market cap of £6.13 billion and a PE ratio of -6.29. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,149.96.

In other news, insider Horst Baier acquired 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, with a total value of £9,900.45 ($12,935.00). Also, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total value of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.