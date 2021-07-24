Shopify (TSE:SHOP) PT Raised to C$2,260.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$2,260.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2,110.00.

Shares of TSE:SHOP opened at C$2,068.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$257.28 billion and a PE ratio of 128.44. Shopify has a 1 year low of C$1,109.41 and a 1 year high of C$2,069.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1,689.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

In other news, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total transaction of C$291,093.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,610,376.91. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total transaction of C$424,032.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$384,587.17.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

