Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,750.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by analysts at Roth Capital from $1,530.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Guggenheim set a $1,442.63 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,497.93.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,643.32 on Thursday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The company has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a PE ratio of 128.79, a P/E/G ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,374.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

