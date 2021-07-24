Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Increased to $1,800.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Shopify from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,497.93.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,643.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,374.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.79, a PEG ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

