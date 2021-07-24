ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins Sells 2,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $340,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,880,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frank T. Watkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $318,920.00.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $174.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.08. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.29 and a 12 month high of $203.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The business’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 10.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

