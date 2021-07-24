Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Gap Down to $23.41

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.41, but opened at $22.78. Shattuck Labs shares last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $934.90 million and a P/E ratio of -9.45.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $220,912.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,243 over the last three months. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

